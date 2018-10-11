UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated Conor McGregor Saturday to retain his title, posted a message on his Instagram Thursday threatening to leave UFC if his teammates, and in particular Zubaira Tukhugov, are fired for their roles in the post-McGregor fight melee.

Nurmagomedov, who also criticized the UFC for not punishing anyone from McGregor’s team for the now infamous April bus attack, or McGregor insulting his “homeland, religion, nation, and family”, said that if Tukhugov is fired by the company, he will leave too.

After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event in Las Vegas Saturday, he climbed out of the octagon to attack McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, members of Nurmagomedov’s team, including Tukhugov, entered the octagon to engage with McGregor.

Nurmagomedov also said in his Instagram post he believes McGregor hit Tukhugov first during their confrontation in the octagon post-fight.

Full Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram Post:

I would like to address @ufc

Why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?

Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started.

In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugovhas nothing to do with that.

If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video.

if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself.

And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end.

