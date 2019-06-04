UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will meet at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

This will be Nurmagomedov first bout after serving the nine-month suspension he received for leaving the Octagon following his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor.

The 30-year-old’s suspension expires on July 6.

The fourth-round submission victory ran the champion’s record to an undefeated 27-0, including an 11-0 mark since joining the UFC.

UFC president Dana White could see a rematch between the champion and McGregor taking place down the road, depending on the results of this and other key lightweight division fights.

"Conor wants that fight, Conor wants the rematch with Khabib. Again, this thing's going to play out this weekend and then September 7 in Abu Dhabi and then we'll figure out what's next for Conor"



"Conor wants that fight, Conor wants the rematch with Khabib," White told ESPN's SportsCenter. "Again, this thing's going to play out this weekend and then September 7 in Abu Dhabi and then we'll figure out what's next for Conor."

Poirier earned his shot at the undisputed title by defeating featherweight champion Max Holloway in an interim title bout at UFC 236.

The 30-year-old has won four fights in a row since a no-contest against Eddie Alvarez stemming from his opponent hitting him with an illegal knee.