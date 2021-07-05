Sergei Mozyakin has retired after a record-setting 13-year career in the KHL.

The 40-year-old, who spent the past 10 seasons with Metallurg Magnitogorsk retires as the league's all-time leader in goals and points.

Having debuted in the league's opening season with Atlant Mytishchi in 2008-09, Mozyakin scored 419 goals and posted 928 points in 842 career games.

⚡ KHL all-time goals/points leader Sergei Mozyakin has retired from hockey.



He scored a career-high 35 goals and 76 points in 48 games during the 2012-13 season.

On the international stage, Mozyakin scored one goal and posted four points in six games en route to winning a gold medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the 2018 Olympics.