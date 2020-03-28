TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported KHL forward Alexander Barabanov and his agent Dan Milstein will begin interviewing NHL teams next week, adding it is no guarantee he will make the switch to the NHL.

Dreger also added at least 20 NHL teams have reached out to Barabanov over the season, including the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old Barabanov has spent his entire professional career in the KHL, playing for St. Petersburg SKA the past seven seasons.

In 43 games this Barabanov has 11 goals and nine assists. Barabanov had a career-high 17 goals and 46 points in 58 games last year.