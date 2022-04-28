Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his MCL and is expected to miss the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania adds that the recovery time for a Grade 2 sprain puts his status for a potential Conference Finals return in jeopardy as well.

Middleton, 30, sustained the injury on Apr. 20, in Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton initially hoped to miss just two weeks with the injury.

“They say two weeks," Middleton said last week. "Hopefully, I'll be ready or close to getting back on the court around then.”

Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 66 games this season, earning the third All-Star nod of his career.