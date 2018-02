Kings' Brown to have disciplinary hearing

Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety Sunday for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev.

Brown received a five-minute kneeing penalty and a game misconduct for the second period hit.

Sergachev returned for the third period from the hit.