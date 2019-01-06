Los Angeles Kings forward Nikita Scherbak was one of three players placed on waivers Sunday afternoon

Scherbak, 23, scored one goal over eight games with the Kings since they claimed the Russian off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens in early December. He has one goal over five games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League this season.

Selected by the Habs 26th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, Scherbak has six goals and two assists over 37 career NHL games with Montreal and LA.

In other news, the St. Louis Blues placed defenceman Jordan Schmaltz on waivers while the Florida Panthers did the same with defenceman Chris Wideman.

Schmaltz, 25, has two assists over 20 games with the Blues in 2018-19.

Wideman, 28, has two goals and five assists over 25 games with the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers and Panthers this season.