The Los Angeles Kings announced Tuesday that they have hired Hall of Famer Adam Oates as a consultant.

Oates, who serves as the CEO of Oates Sports Group, can still work with his player clients around the league.

As TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes, the Kings hope Oates' expertise can help them with ideas related to player skill and the power play.

After playing 20 seasons in the league, mostly for the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins, Oates served as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils before joining the Caps as their head coach for two seasons. He then served as co-head coach for the Devils during the 2014-15 season.

He had 1,079 assists and 341 goals in his Hall of Fame career.

The Kings, who fired head coach John Stevens over the weekend and named Willie Desjardins as his replacement, will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Staples Center.