The Toronto Raptors took advantage of Klay Thompson's absence in Game 3, winning 123-109 to take a 2-1 series lead. But it's not something they're going to be able to get used to.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that Thompson is expected to give it a go Friday night, though what condition he will be in isn't immediately clear.

Klay Thompson, who we'll hear from shortly, is expected to give it a go in Game 4. Question is what kind of condition he'll be in. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 6, 2019

The 29-year-old reportedly wanted to play but was held out of Wednesday's matchup. Haynes reports Thompson lobbied management and the coaching staff to play, but no to avail. Thompson's absence was apparent on both ends of the court as the Warriors now trail 2-1 in the series.

“The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “So that was the decision we made, and I feel very comfortable with it. Never would have forgiven myself if I played him tonight and he had gotten hurt. So you live with the decision you make, you make a wise decision, the wisest one you can, and then you live with it and move forward. So the good thing is Klay has done well the last two days, now he has a couple more days to heal, and hopefully he'll be out there [for Game 4] on Friday.”

Without Thompson, Steph Curry scored 47 points in just over 43 minutes of action but it wasn't enough.

"Steph was incredible," Kerr said. "The stuff he does is, he does things that honestly I don't think anybody has ever done before. The way he plays the game, the way he shoots it and the combination of his ball handling and shooting skills, it's incredible to watch. He was amazing."

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4, Kerr said Thursday.

The former MVP has been out since suffering a calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis.

Game 4 will go Friday night from Oracle Arena before shifting back to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for Game 5 on Monday.