– Nominations are open now at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com –

TORONTO, ON – August 6, 2019 – Canadians find community in play – whether it’s on a baseball diamond, in a swimming pool, or on a football field, play brings people together. However, 46 per cent of sport and recreation facilities in Canada were assessed to be in poor, very poor or fair condition, requiring attention. That’s why Kraft Heinz, TSN, and RDS are coming together for another year to build better places to play across the country through the Kraft Heinz Project Play program.

Starting today, Canadians can nominate their local recreation project through Kraft Heinz Project Play for a chance to win local facility upgrades. The Grand Prize winner will receive $250,000 towards a recreational facility upgrade, and three second-prize winners will each receive $25,000.

“From coast-to-coast-to-coast, there are recreation centres, fields, and pools that act as the heart of their communities – they’re where we build lasting friendships, create memories, and teach and experience the value of teamwork,” said Matt Bruce, Brand Manager, Kraft Heinz Canada. “This is why we’re thrilled to launch Kraft Heinz Project Play for an 11th year, so we can ensure Canadians have access to these centres and can continue to build their communities through play.”

Last year’s winner, Belleville, Ont., is using its winnings to create the Field of Ability, home of Challenger Baseball. The Challenger Baseball league provides an opportunity for children and youth with cognitive and/or physical disabilities to play baseball. The grand prize money is going toward the construction of an accessible baseball field to accommodate those in Belleville living with disabilities and special needs to foster a greater sense of inclusion and community.

Over the past 10 years, Kraft Heinz Project Play has awarded nearly $3M to 77 communities. In total, Kraft Heinz has supported 183 communities, contributing over $7.4M to play-based infrastructure projects across Canada.

As partners, Bell Media’s TSN and RDS will amplify Kraft Heinz Project Play across the network’s industry-leading platforms with integration in live programming, on TSN.ca and RDS.ca, and across TSN’s and RDS’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

TSN’s James Duthie returns as Kraft Heinz Program Ambassador for the fifth consecutive year, and RDS’s Valérie Sardin is back as a Program Ambassador for the second year. Through their passion for sport, both ambassadors will encourage Canadians to participate and nominate facilities in their communities, with original content appearing at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com, and on TSN and RDS’s social media accounts throughout the campaign.

“Project Play is an initiative that’s near and dear to my heart, and I’m honoured to be able to work on it again,” said James Duthie, Host, TSN. “The difference these updated facilities can make in a community is inspiring, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this year.”

“I am honoured to be an ambassador for Kraft Heinz Project Play once again this year,” said Valérie Sardin, Reporter, RDS. “The investments and the renovations made as part of this project are having a real impact on sport communities across Canada. I cannot wait to see the considerable effect that the Kraft Heinz Project Play program will generate this year.”

“Kraft Heinz Project Play provides communities with the opportunity to play in safe, quality facilities every year,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN at Bell Media. “We are proud to once again partner with Kraft Heinz on a project that touches the lives of Canadians.”

NOMINATE YOUR COMMUNITY TODAY!

Beginning today through to September 22, 2019, Canadians can nominate the places, spaces, and projects that keep their communities playing, active, and united at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com.

The Top Four Kraft Heinz Project Play finalists will be announced October 12, 2019 on TSN and RDS. Canadians can then vote from October 18th to 20th for their favourite community project at KraftHeinzProjectPlay.com.

The Kraft Heinz Project Play Grand Prize winner will be announced at the end of October 2019 on TSN and RDS, earning a quarter of a million dollars ($250,000) for a recreation facility upgrade. Three second-prize winners will each receive $25,000.

Canadians are invited to learn more, share their stories, and encourage others to nominate their own towns and cities on Facebook and Twitter using #PLACETOPLAY.

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT TSN

TSN is Canada’s Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN Direct, TSN.ca, and TSN Radio stations across the country. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, Champions Live Here as TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network’s deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, Canada Soccer, CONCACAF Gold Cup, MLB, Golf’s Majors, NASCAR, F1, Grand Slam Tennis, UFC, NCAA March Madness, and Skate Canada and Rugby Canada events. TSN is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company.

ABOUT RDS

RDS is Canada’s French-language sports broadcasting leader. In addition to its world-class content delivered across multiple platforms, including RDS, RDS2, RDS Info, RDS.ca and the RDS app, RDS offers the broadest portfolio of French-language sports programming in the world. Official broadcaster of the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators, CFL and Grey Cup, NFL and Super Bowl, MLB and World Series, Olympic Games until 2024, FIFA World Cup until 2026, exclusive French-language broadcaster of the Montreal Alouettes, Laval Rocket, Formula 1, RDS’s slate of channels present more than 4,000 hours of live programming each year, including UFC, the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and World Junior Championship, NASCAR, PGA Tour golf including all four majors, ATP tennis including all four Grand Slam tournaments, Season of Champions Curling and Skate Canada events. RDS is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada’s largest communications company. For more on Bell Media, please visit BellMedia.ca.

