Noah Syndergaard

MLB players and teams had a noon deadline on Jan. 10, 2020 to exchange arbitration figures, below is a list of some of the notable players who avoided arbitration by agreeing to a contract before the deadline

Noah Syndergaard the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year, $9.7 million settlement, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The 27-year-old has spent parts of five seasons with the Mets, and has been a mainstay in the starting rotation since 2015.

Syndergaard was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2010 MLB draft.

He ended up in New York when he was the centerpiece of the trade that saw Torotno land knuckleballer R.A. Dickey and Josh Thole in 2012.

His rookie season was solid, and followed that up with an all-star campaign in 2016 - his only appearance -

Syndergaard struggled with injuries the following year, only throwing 30.1 innings in 2017.

Through five years the flame-thrower has a 47-30 record, 3.31 ERA and has struck out 775 batters over 716 innings.

He gets a raise from his $6 million salary in 2019.

Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $18.6 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 2016 NL MVP, Bryant rebounded from an injury-filled season to bat .282 with 31 homers and 77 RBIs.

It remains unclear whether he will remain with the team he led to the 2016 World Series championship, the Cubs' first title since 1908. Chicago's thin minor league system, the prospects Bryant could bring back in a trade, the large contract the three-time All-Star would figure to command as a free agent have all thrown his future into question. He also has a pending grievance he filed in the hope of becoming a free agent one year earlier than scheduled.

The third baseman debuted on April 17, 2015, leaving him one day shy of the service time needed to become a free agent after the 2020 season. Bryant contends he was held in the minors in a deliberate effort to delay his free-agent eligibility and that delay violated baseball's collective bargaining agreement.

The Cubs hope Almora can rebound after his batting average dropped 50 points to .236 and his on-base percentage fell from .323 to .271. The former first-round pick hit just .213 against left-handers even though he is a righty. And his average on balls in play was .255.

The Cubs reached the deals just before Friday's scheduled exchange of proposed arbitration salaries. Eligible players also included star shortstop Javier Báez, All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, slugger Kyle Schwarber and reliever Kyle Ryan.

Chicago missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with an 84-78 record. The Cubs hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as manager, hoping “Grandpa Rossy” could give them a spark.

Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year, $3.15 million deal, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

The 25-year-old has spent parts of four seasons with the Braves, taking over as the every day shortstop in 2017 and never looking back.

Swanson was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks first overall in the 2015 MLB draft, but never played a game for them as he was apart of a blockbuster deal that saw Arizona land pitcher Shelby Miller.

In five postseason games the shortstop had a .389 batting average, three doubles and drove in two runs. But it's efforts weren't enough as the Braves fell in five games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mike Foltynewicz

Mike Foltynewicz and the Braves agreed to a one-year, $6.425 million deal, according to Nightengale.

The 28-year-old had a good 2019, going 8-6 with a 4.54 ERA for Atlanta.

After spending four seasons in the MLB, 2018 was a breakout year for Foltynewicz as he was named an all-star and finished eighth in CY Young voting.

The right-hander had a strong finish to the 2019 regular season, picking up a win in four of his September starts, helping Atlanta clinch the NL East.

Foltynewicz's season had a terrible ending however, as he failed to get out of the first inning in Game 5 of the NLDS, recording just one out and giving up seven runs - six of which were earned -

David Peralta

David Peralta and the Diamondbacks have reached agreement on a three-year, $22 million extension, according to Nightengale.

The 32-year-old has been in Arizona for parts of six seasons, spending most of his time in left field.

In six seasons, Peralta has played 670 games, hit 85 home runs and driven in 330 runs.

He earned a Silver Slugger in 2018 when hit a career high 30 HR's, and a Golden Glove in 2019 thanks to his .990 fielding percentage.

Robbie Ray

Robbie Ray and the Diamondbacks have reached agreement on a three-year, $22 million extension, according to Nightengale.

After three mediocre seasons to start his career, Ray has found his stride in his last three seasons going 33-15 over that stretch.

His best season came in 2017 when he had a career low 2.89 ERA, 218 strikeouts and was named to the NL all-star team.

The lefty was drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2010 and was traded to Detroit in 2013.

With the Tigers he appeared in nine games before being moved to Arizona as a part of a three-team trade that saw the Tigers land Shane Greene and the New York Yankees get Didi Gregorius.