McCarville downs Carey to start Tournament of Hearts

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville opened the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-3 win over defending champion Chelsea Carey on Saturday.

McCarville scored three in the eighth end and stole a single in the ninth to seal the win.

In other first-draw games, Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle beat New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford 6-4.

B.C.'s Corryn Brown defeated Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt 7-5.

Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault was an 8-6 winner over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.