Nikita Kucherov has gone cold.

The Tampa Bay Lightning winger still leads the NHL with 66 points, but he's been held without a goal in his last 11 games after scoring 27 in his first 42 contests.

Kucherov only grew more frustrated on Monday night when he watched Connor McDavid score four goals ­– including one from a near-impossible angle – in a 6-2 win over his Lightning.

Top 10: Connor McDavid plays After another impressive goal that saw Connor McDavid snipe top-shelf from a ridiculous angle, which was also part of a five-point night. SportsCentre rolls out the best plays from the Oilers captain in the latest Top 10.

“You think, ‘I just had a Grade A chance and I couldn't bury it, and this guy scores from behind [the net],’ Kucherov told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. “I just might as well shoot it from my goal and it might go in.”

Kucherov's last goal came against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 7 and his drought isn’t for a lack of trying. He's logged 30 shots over his past 11 games, including six against the Oilers on Monday night.

"This is not fun, definitely," Kucherov said. "I wish I would score. I think I'm in that kind of period where whatever I do doesn't work."

While head coach Jon Cooper has called for the winger to shoot the puck more often, Kucherov said he has no plans to change his playing style.

"I don't care what everybody says. ‘Shoot the puck. Shoot it.’ If I have a guy open, I'm going to give it to him," Kucherov said.

The 24-year-old will try to end his goal drought Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.