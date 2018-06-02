If he plays, how effective will Kuznetsov be in Game 3?

Evgeny Kuznetsov skated on the top line between Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson during the Washington Capitals' morning skate Saturday ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Kuznetsov's status for Game 3 has been in doubt since taking a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights' defenceman Brayden McNabb in the Caps' Game 2 win.

The 26-year-old took part in Friday's optional skate with the team as well.

Kuznetsov leads the Capitals in points and is in first in overall scoring in the playoffs with 11 goals and 14 assists.

Capitals lines at morning skate

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Burakovsky-Eller-Connolly

Stephenson-Beagle-DSP

Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Djoos