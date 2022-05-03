Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended for one game by with the NHL's Department of Player Safety for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

Clifford was ejected from Monday’s 5-0 Maple Leafs victory after receiving a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding.

The incident occurred at the 6:59 mark of the opening period as Clifford hit Colton into the glass in the neutral zone. Clifford recorded 49 seconds of ice time before committing the infraction.

Colton was not injured on the play, finishing minus-1 in 14:34 of ice time in Game 1.

Maple Leafs head coach called Clifford's hit a "poor decision" after Monday's win.

The 31-year-old appeared in 23 games during the regular season for the Leafs and posted a goal, two assists and 31 penalty minutes.