Lowry, Siakam among Raptors out vs. Mavs

The Toronto Raptors will once again be short-handed as they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Watch Raptors-Mavericks starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on TSN1/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App

Raptors starters Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (hip), Pascal Siakam (shoulder), OG Anunoby (calf) will not play Friday, as well as reserves Rodney Hood (hand) and Paul Watson (knee).

The Raptors have also listed Jalen Harris (foot) and Yuta Watanabe (ankle) as doubtful for the game.

Maxi Kleber and JJ Reddick are inactive for the Mavericks.

The Raptors, who have been eliminated from playoff contention, will end their regular-season campaign on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.