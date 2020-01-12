Turris scores, Saros gets first shutout of season as Predators edge Jets

WINNIPEG — Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Nashville Predators defeated the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Sunday.

Kyle Turris scored in the first period for the Predators (21-16-7), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games.

It was Winnipeg's sixth straight loss at home (0-5-1).

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots for the Jets (24-18-4), who were starting a three-game homestand at Bell MTS Place, where they last won on Dec. 15.

Predators captain Roman Josi had his point streak end at 12 games. He had 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) during the career-high run, which was the league's longest active streak and a record for a defenceman in the franchise's history.

Jets forward Andrew Copp had a short-handed breakaway early in the first period, but Saros stopped it in his 22nd game of the season.

A Winnipeg turnover in its defensive zone led to Yakov Trenin and Turris going in alone on Hellebuyck. Trenin passed the puck across the front of the net to Turris and he beat Hellebuyck for his first goal since Dec. 3, and sixth of the season, at 11:53.

The Predators outshot the Jets 15-7 in the opening period. Winnipeg had 11 giveaways in the frame compared to Nashville's two.

Jets defenceman Tucker Poolman left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and didn't return.

Winnipeg had a power play early in the second, but Saros turned aside shots by Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

The Jets outshot the visitors 11-9 in the middle period and only had one giveaway to Nashville's four.

Winnipeg went on another power play near the midway point of the third, but a blast by Laine bounced off Saros.

The Jets, who host Vancouver on Tuesday, are 2-2-1 in their past five games. Nashville plays in Edmonton Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.