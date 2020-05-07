Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has been declared the French league's top scorer this season, because he finished with more goals from open play than Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

Both had 18 goals when the season was interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was cancelled last week with 10 matches remaining and runaway leader PSG was declared champion.

The French league ratified its decision Thursday because the 21-year-old Mbappé — last season’s top scorer with 33 — got his goals in open play while three of Ben Yedder's were from penalty kicks.

PSG winger Ángel Di María finished as the season's best creator with 14 assists.

