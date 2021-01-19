Kyrie Irving is back.

The Nets' star point guard practised on Tuesday and head coach Steve Nash told reporters he is expected to play Wednesday as Brooklyn takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving, who has missed the past seven games, addressed his absence Tuesday afternoon.

"A lot of family and personal stuff going on, so - just want to leave it at that," he said. "I am back, I am happy to be back, we got some great pieces and we move on and I let my actions and my game speak for itself like I planned on doing. I just needed a pause."

"I've addressed everyone who needs to be addressed, just want to move on," Irving said when asked to elaborate on his absence.

He added that he has spoken with his teammates both individually and as a group. He expressed excitement about playing with James Harden, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal last week.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points per game on 50.4 per cent shooting in seven games this season. Brooklyn sits fifth in the Eastern Conference at 9-6 following a 125-123 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night.

He also confirmed reports that he did indeed buy a home for the family of George Floyd, telling reporters he is just trying to do his part.