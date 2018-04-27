Will Laine be good to go for Game 1?

Patrik Laine looks ready to go for Game 1.

The Winnipeg Jets winger told reporters Friday that he feels "really good" and is ready to start the team's second-round series against the Nashville Predators.

Laine was absent from the team's practice on Wednesday with what coach Paul Maurice called a malaise, but added that the Finnish forward was fine. Laine also left practice early on Sunday and Tuesday.

Laine, 20, scored 44 goals and posted 70 points while playing in all 82 games during the regular season. He has two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Defenceman Toby Enstrom skated on Friday and could also be in the lineup. He shed his non-contact sweater for Tuesday's practice and skated again Wednesday with the team.

Enstrom, who was shut down for the regular season in March due to an ankle injury, resumed skating during the team's first-round series. He had one goal and six points in 43 games this season.