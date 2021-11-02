Las Vegas PD: Raiders' Ruggs to be charged with DUI causing death

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs to be charged with DUI resulting in death

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence resulting in death, Las Vegas police announced on Tuesday.

Ruggs, 22, was involved in a two-car crash early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

A statement on #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, who is being charged with DUI resulting in death for his role in a car crash that LVMPD say involved a deceased victim. pic.twitter.com/OlfR0YGRJK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Police say that Ruggs, who remained on the scene, showed signs of impairment. He was later transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A native of Montgomery, AL, Ruggs was the 12th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama where his 24 touchdown receptions put him third all-time in Crimson Tide history.

Ruggs was a member of the Crimson Tide's 2017 national title-winning team.

In his second pro season, Ruggs has recorded 469 yards receiving on 24 catches with two TDs this season.

Later on Tuesday, the Raiders released a brief statement.

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas," the statement read. "We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."