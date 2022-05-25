CF Montréal midfielder Lassi Lappalainen has been called up by the Finnish national team ahead of their four international matches scheduled for June, the team announced.

Lappalainen, 23, has played in 13 games for CF Montréal this season, recording a goal and an assist.

Lappalainen will join his national side for four UEFA Nations League group stage matches. The Espoo, Finland, native made his senior national team debut on Jan. 11, 2019, in a friendly against Estonia, and has represented his country nine times at the senior level. His last appearance with the national team was on June 16, 2021, in the group stage of EURO 2020 against Russia. Lappalainen played 15 minutes in a substitute role.

Lappalainen will depart after Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati.