WEST BROMWICH, England — Arsenal conceded an 89th-minute goal from a disputed penalty to draw 1-1 at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, spoiling Arsene Wenger's record 811th Premier League game in charge of the Gunners.

Jay Rodriguez converted the equalizer from the spot after Calum Chambers was adjudged to have deliberately handled a cross from barely two meters away from former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs.

Alexis Sanchez's free kick, which deflected in off the leg of James McClean as he turned his back in a defensive wall, put Arsenal ahead in the 83rd minute of a match that only sparked to life in the final stages at The Hawthorns.

Arsenal heads into the new year in fifth place, three points off the Champions League qualification positions. West Brom stayed in the relegation zone, in 19th place, and is without a victory since August.

Wenger overtook former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's mark of 810 games in the Premier League. Ferguson also managed in England's top division for six years before the inaugural Premier League in 1992.