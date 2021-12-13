The Laval duo of Laurie St-Georges and Felix Asselin defeated Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson in the final of the Cooper Equipment Mixed Doubles Cashspiel in Brantford, Ont., on Sunday.

Congratulations to @TBobebe and @carey_hodgson on punching their tickets to the 2022 @CanadInns Mixed Doubles Trials in Portage la Prairie! pic.twitter.com/FcyqxYlC6e — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) December 13, 2021

By making the final, both tandems have now qualified for the 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials, scheduled to take place in Portage la Prairie, Man., from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.

St-Georges and Asselin scored a deuce in the final end of the final to pick up the 6-5 victory. The event had a purse of $30,000.

For a look at the current field for the Canadian mixed doubles trials,

First Teams To Qualify

The 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts are a few weeks earlier this year due to the Winter Olympics in February, meaning the provincial and territorial will be played earlier as well.

2022 Nova Scotia Scotties Champions! What a grind! 7-0 run to the 🏆 So proud and excited to represent NS at the Scotties in Thunder Bay!!! #stoh2022 pic.twitter.com/ozFDkJx7Mn — Team Black (@TeamBlackNS) December 12, 2021

Nova Scotia and Nunavut found their representatives this weekend and will join Canada's Team Kerri Einarson at the Thunder Bay Scotties from Jan. 28-Feb. 6.

Out East, Halifax's Christina Black defeated Jill Brothers, also from Halifax, in the Nova Scotia final, 8-6.

Black, third Jenn Baxter, second Karlee Jones and lead Shelley Barker went a perfect 7-0 at playdowns, including three wins over Brothers, who has represented the province at the Canadian championship five times. Black, 34, has represented Nova Scotia at the Scotties three times as a vice for Mary-Anne Arsenault, but this will be the first time she goes there as a skip.

In Nunavut, Brigitte MacPhail are her team of third Sadie Pinksen, second Kaitlin MacDonald and lead Alison Taylor from the Iqaluit Curling Club won the territory and will be in Thunder Bay at the end of next month.

For a full look at the playdown schedule,