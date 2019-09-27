1h ago
Roar of the Rings Olympic trials qualifying
Here's how Canada's Olympic trials qualifying breaks down for conventional four-person curling as well as mixed doubles.
2021 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings Olympic Trials
- Nov. 27-Dec. 5, 2021 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
- Nine men's and nine women's team will qualify for the event.
- Round robin with the top three teams reaching the playoffs. First-place team goes straight to the final while the second- and third-place teams play in the semifinal.
- Men's and women's winning teams will represent Canada in four-person curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
Here's how to qualify:
2021 Roar of the Rings Olympic Trials
|Qualifying Event
|Men
|Women
|2019 Home Hardware Canada Cup champion
|-
|-
|2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Tim Hortons Brier champion
|-
|-
|2020 Home Hardware Canada Cup champion
|-
|-
|2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Tim Hortons Brier champion
|-
|-
|Two-year CTRS total, 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons
|-
|-
|Two-year CTRS total, 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons
|-
|-
|2020-21 CTRS single-season total
|-
|-
|Road to the Roar Pre-Trials qualifier (Oct. 26-31, 2021)
|-
|-
|Road to the Roar Pre-Trials qualifier Oct. 26-31, 2021)
|-
|-
2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials
- Jan. 3-9, 2022 (location TBD).
- 16 teams split into two eight-team pools.
- The two pool winners, plus the next four best win-loss records qualify for the six team, modified double-knockout playoff.
- Winning team will represent Canada in mixed-doubles curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
- Curlers who qualify for the Olympics in four-person curling are not eligible for mixed doubles.
Here's how to qualify:
2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials
|Qualifying Event
|Men
|Women
|2020 Canadian Mixed Doubles Champion
|-
|-
|2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Champion
|-
|-
|Two Regional Bonspiel Qualifier Champions
|-
|-
|Top two teams from the Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings as of May 1, 2020
|-
|-
|Top eight teams from the CMDR as of Nov. 1, 2021 (points from May 1, 2020-Oct 31, 2021)
|-
|-
|Top two teams from the CMDR as of Nov. 1, 2021 (excluding CTRS points, from May 1, 2020-Oct 31, 2021)
|-
|-
