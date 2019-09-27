Here's how Canada's Olympic trials qualifying breaks down for conventional four-person curling as well as mixed doubles. 

 

2021 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings Olympic Trials

  • Nov. 27-Dec. 5, 2021 at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
  • Nine men's and nine women's team will qualify for the event.
  • Round robin with the top three teams reaching the playoffs. First-place team goes straight to the final while the second- and third-place teams play in the semifinal. 
  • Men's and women's winning teams will represent Canada in four-person curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

 

Here's how to qualify:

 

Qualifying Event Men Women
2019 Home Hardware Canada Cup champion   -
 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Tim Hortons Brier champion   -
2020 Home Hardware Canada Cup champion   -
 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts/Tim Hortons Brier champion   -
Two-year CTRS total, 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons    -
Two-year CTRS total, 2019-20, 2020-21 seasons    -
2020-21 CTRS single-season total    -
 Road to the Roar Pre-Trials qualifier (Oct. 26-31, 2021)  -
For more information, click HERE

 

 2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials

Embedded Image

  • Jan. 3-9, 2022 (location TBD).
  • 16 teams split into two eight-team pools.
  • The two pool winners, plus the next four best win-loss records qualify for the six team, modified double-knockout playoff.
  • Winning team will represent Canada in mixed-doubles curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.
  • Curlers who qualify for the Olympics in four-person curling are not eligible for mixed doubles. 

 

Here's how to qualify:  

 

2022 Canadian Mixed Doubles Trials

Qualifying Event Men  Women
2020 Canadian Mixed Doubles Champion - -
2021 Canadian Mixed Doubles Champion - -
Two Regional Bonspiel Qualifier Champions - -
Top two teams from the Canadian Mixed Doubles Rankings as of May 1, 2020 - -
Top eight teams from the CMDR as of Nov. 1, 2021 (points from May 1, 2020-Oct 31, 2021) - -
Top two teams from the CMDR as of Nov. 1, 2021 (excluding CTRS points, from May 1, 2020-Oct 31, 2021) - -

 For more information, click HERE.

 