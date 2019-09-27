What's On TSN

Rugby World Cup: Match of the Day Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN3

MLB on TSN: Post Season Impact Game - Cubs vs. Cardinals Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

Friday Night Football: Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

Australian Rules Football - Grand Final: Richmond vs. GWS Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN2