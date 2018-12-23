After Ennis injury, Babcock jokes with young fan that Leafs could use some help

The Toronto Maple Leafs called up forward Trevor Moore on an emergency basis Sunday, one day after Tyler Ennis broke his ankle against the New York Rangers.

In 27 games for the Leafs' AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies, Moore has 17 goals and seven assists.

Ennis has seven goals and four assists over 32 games this season for the Leafs, his first in Toronto.