Insider Trading: Hunter to helm Canada for WJC, what if NHL team comes calling?

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be in the hunt to land NCAA free-agent defenceman Joseph Duszak.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweeted that College Hockey News writer Mike McMahon reported in a tweet that the Leafs are expected to land Mercyhurst defenceman Duszak.

Duszak, 21, had 16 goals and 47 points in 37 games in a breakout junior season this year.

Earlier in the day, fellow NCAA players Michigan State forward Taro Hirose (Detroit Red Red Wings), forward Max Veronneau (Ottawa Senators), Princeton teammates, defenceman Josh Teves (Vancouver Canucks) and forward Ryan Kuffner (Red Wings) signed with NHL clubs.