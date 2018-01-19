Are the Maple Leafs utilizing their players properly?

The Toronto Maple Leafs dropped forward Mitch Marner to the fourth line during their skate Friday afternoon in Ottawa according to TSN's Kristen Shilton.

Mitch Marner wearing fourth-line white sweater at practice today. Connor Brown is wearing third-line blue.



So, I guess we’ll see what happens there. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 19, 2018

Connor Brown moved up from the fourth to the third line.

During Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Marner was stripped of the puck by Philadelphia Flyers rookie Nolan Patrick that directly led to a third period goal. The Flyers would complete the comeback, winning 3-2 in overtime.

“[The Patrick goal] is on me, my responsibility, but the game’s over now. There’s nothing I can do about it,” Marner said following the game.

In 47 games so far this season, Marner has five goals and 26 assists, sitting tied with defenceman Morgan Rielly for third on the team at 31 points.

Meanwhile, Rielly was missing from practice after leaving Thursday's game in the second period and returning for the third on a limited basis.

The Leafs will be back in action Saturday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Here were the lines:

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Gauthier-Marner

Defence

Borgman-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Dermott-Polak