Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas appears to be looking for more international talent to add to the franchise.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Dubas is currently in Russia scouting prospects of the team along with potential free-agent targets.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that KHL centre Sergei Andronov is a player of interest to the Maple Leafs. Andronov has seven goals and 11 points in 38 games with CSKA Moscow this season, though Dreger notes that his NHL contract ask of $1.5-$2 million may be too rich for the Maple Leafs this summer.

If Andronov finds an NHL fit, he won’t make the move until next season. https://t.co/MlXvCGJaXh — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 8, 2019

The Maple Leafs signed Russian blueliner Igor Ozhiganov last July after a courtship that dated back several months and added forward Par Lindholm out of Sweden last summer.

Ozhiganov has two goals and six points in 35 games this season, while Lindholm has one goal and 11 points while playing in all 42 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are expected to face salary cap crunch next season with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner among the 12 players on the roster slated for some form of free agency.

Toronto could look to bolster their roster with free agent signings. Ozhiganov and Lindholm each signed deals worth $925,000 last summer.