Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has travelled to Europe to meet with restricted free agent forward William Nylander.

Good work @sunhornby. Source confirms Dubas is meeting with Nylander in Europe. https://t.co/jGcSZAoI2a — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 17, 2018

According to Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun, the meeting is Wednesday in Switzerland, though it's unknown if the meeting is to sign Nylander or an effort to reassure him he's part of the team's long-term plans in the wake of the Leafs' early success.

On Tuesday's version of Insider Trading, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said that the Leafs' early scoring success - averaging 4.71 goals per game - could make Nylander's camp feel that the 22-year-old could become trade bait as Toronto has showed they can score without him, at least in the short-term. This could cause Nylander to potentially seek a higher dollar figure in case he becomes a trade candidate down the road.

Both Nylander and the Leafs have stated their desire to reach a long-term deal, but talks hit an impasse over the summer and have dragged into the season.

Head coach Mike Babcock was mum speaking to reporters on Tuesday when asked about where Nylander fits into the Leafs' high-octane offence upon returning.

"I just kind of worry about the guys that are here, so I don’t have to spend much time speculating on that," he said.

Speedster Kasperi Kapanen has four goals and eight points in his past five games since moving up to the team's top line in Nylander's absence.

Kapanen who called Nylander his "best friend" said he's not trying to take Nylander's spot in the lineup.

"I get to play with those guys for now and who knows what happens once he comes back," Kapanen said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm not trying to steal anybody's spot or whatever like that. He's pretty much my brother - he's a brother to me - and I've been trying to talk to him a little bit now but it's all good. I don't think Willie's too upset or he's not rooting for me. Obviously he's going to be happy for me and hopefully we see him soon."

Nylander, the eighth-overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, posted 20 goals and 61 points in 82 games last season. He had 22 goals and 61 points in the previous season. For comparison, Pastrnak was coming off a 34-goal, 70-point season when he signed his extension last September.

With each day the contract negotiation drags on, Nylander stands to lose anywhere from $20,000-$45,000 per day off whatever he ends up signing for.

"Of course it's a lot of money, but in the end I must look to what is right for me and what me and my agent think is right," Nylander said earlier this month. "Especially if it's a multiple year thing. I have to think long term. It's my own future."

He also restated his desire to stay with the Maple Leafs during that Oct. 4 interview. Nylander must sign by Dec. 1 in order to be eligible to play this season.

The Leafs (6-1-0) will be back in action Thursday night at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1-2).