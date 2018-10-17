The Maple Leafs announced that they have loaned goaltender Eamon McAdam to the Toronto Marlies, which is good news for Frederik Andersen's chances to play on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Eamon McAdam to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 17, 2018

However, McAdam can still be called back up before Thursday's contest if need be.

Andersen, who the Leafs announced was day-to-day with a knee injury earlier in the week, began practice Tuesday but left after about 20 minutes.

Andersen later said leaving prematurely was part of the recovery plan and he could be seen stretching out his left knee between drills. The 29-year-old Dane indicated afterwards he tweaked something in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals that wrapped up a perfect 4-0-0 road trip.

“It's progressing slowly," Andersen said Tuesday. "In the game Saturday I kind of tweaked my knee a little bit and the swelling made some positions I need to be in uncomfortable. Hopefully the swelling will settle down and today it progressed pretty good."

Garret Sparks was in net Monday night as the Leafs picked up a 4-1 win. Sparks made 34 saves and allowed just one goal.

In five games this season, Andersen has a GAA of 3.02 and a save percentage of .899.

Following their matchup with the Pens, Toronto will host the St. Louis Blues Saturday night.