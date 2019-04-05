Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

The Maple Leafs made a surprise announcement on Friday morning, recalling goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies. There was no further information in the team’s​ press release regarding the status of back-up goalie Garret Sparks, who acted as the Leafs’ second goaltender on Thursday night against Tampa.

It’s possible the move signifies that Hutchinson will challenge – or outright replace - Sparks as back-up to Frederik Andersen in the team’s upcoming playoff run against Boston.

BTW, Hutchinson now requires waivers if he were to be re-assigned to Marlies. Also, Sparks not eligible to play for the Marlies in the playoffs and would require waivers to be sent down. So, it would appear, three goalies from here on in for TOR. Marlies lose their No. 1. https://t.co/Eg3uDFyYc9 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 5, 2019

Hutchinson, 29, was traded to the Leafs from Florida last December in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He played in five games for Toronto right after, filling in when both Andersen (groin) and Sparks (concussion) were hurt.

After posting a 2-3-0 record with a .914 save percentage, Hutchinson was sent to the Marlies, where he’s gone 14-4-1 with a .914 save percentage since.

The decision to bring in Hutchinson comes after a difficult second half of Sparks’ first full NHL season. Since Dec. 28, Sparks has appeared in 12 games, coupling a 3-8-0 record with an .898 save percentage. Leafs’ coach Mike Babcock generally only plays his back-up on the second night of a back-to-back, and Sparks has struggled to come in cold after long layoffs and perform at a high level.

The Leafs originally selected Sparks as their number two out of training camp, sacrificing veterans Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard to the waiver wire in an effort to secure Sparks’ immediate future with the club.

At the time, Babcock said it was Sparks’ history with the organization, not necessarily his showing in camp or the preseason, that won him the job.

Drafted in the seventh-round (190th overall) by Toronto in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Sparks led the Marlies to a Calder Cup championship last spring, on the heels of being named the AHL’s most outstanding goaltender in the regular season. Two years before that, Sparks became the first goalie in Leafs’ history to record a shutout in his NHL debut, turning aside all 24 shots faced against Edmonton and memorably becoming emotional on live television while being told of his historic feat.

Leafs’ first-year general manager Kyle Dubas was GM of the Marlies from 2015-18, and it was ultimately his call to keep Sparks over Pickard and McElhinney. The latter had been Toronto’s backup for the previous season and a half with good success, and was the best of the three back-up options in camp.

At first, Sparks thrived in his new role, going 4-1-0 out of the gate while also tossing in a 34-save shutout of Philadelphia.

However, since returning from the Christmas break, it’s been a clearly frustrating stretch for the 25-year-old. The concussion that opened the door for Hutchinson the first time around was caused in practice, when two shots from William Nylander went off his mask. Then when Sparks recovered, the losses just kept piling up.

Dubas still opted to extend Sparks though, signing him to a one-year, $750,000 contract on March 5 that could have served as a morale booster for the embattled goalie. But the added security had little effect on his play.

During a particularly bad stretch for the Leafs just two weeks later, where they ceded 23 goals in four games, tensions boiled over with Sparks’ public chastising of his team for not showing enough “emotion” in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on March 16.

Babcock gave Sparks three more starts after that outburst to get his game in order and ideally build some confidence, but Sparks couldn’t gain any traction going either. His last scheduled start of the season was in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Carolina, where the back-up made 33 saves, but allowed two scores from below the goal line and was beat cleanly on an easy wrister from Jordan Staal.

After the defeat, Sparks said “I’ll be ready next year. I’ll be ready if anything happens [going forward]. This year isn’t over for me; I’m still going to be a big part of this team down the stretch.”

The Leafs, obviously, had other ideas. Instead of sticking with Sparks outright behind Andersen in their first-round playoff series opens next week against Boston, Toronto is bringing Hutchinson into the mix, a veteran netminder with NHL experience.

Hutchinson played in 102 games for the Winnipeg Jets from 2013-18, and then appeared in four outings for Florida before he was traded to Toronto.

Through 111 games to date, Hutchinson has amassed a 2.70 goals-against average, and .908 save percentage.