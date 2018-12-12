It appears a right-shot defenceman is on the wish list for Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Insider Trading Tuesday that while some within the Leafs organization are eyeing a power forward, the team's management is looking to add blueline help.

Dreger followed up TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun's comments that the Philadelphia Flyers are looking to make a trade before the Dec. 19 roster freeze.

"And someone will link the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Flyers because there is ongoing speculation that the Leafs need a power forward and Wayne Simmonds’ name always pops up when you get into those types of conversations. Micheal Ferland of the Carolina Hurricanes might be another consideration," Dreger said. "I believe that if the coaching staff of the Leafs were making deals, yes, they would add a power forward. But at what cost?

"Management is more keen on a right-shot defenceman. In a perfect scenario, the Maple Leafs would add a top-pairing guy so they could move (Ron) Hainsey down to the third pairing. But, again, those two deals [are] very tough to make depending on the cost."

Hainsey is averaging 19:44 of ice time per game this season while pairing with Morgan Rielly on the Leafs' top unit. He has three goals and 12 points with a plus-15 rating in 31 games this season.

The 37-year-old, who carries a $3 million cap hit this season, will become an unrestricted free agent in July.