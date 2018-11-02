2h ago
Leafs' Matthews skates before practice
TSN.ca Staff
Matthews hits the ice for light skate ahead of Leafs practice
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews skated with trainer Jon Geller ahead of the team's practice on Friday for the first time since being diagnosed with a shoulder injury.
On Monday, the team said Matthews, who was injured in Saturday's win over the Winnipeg Jets, was expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with the injury.
The 21-year-old appeared to be in full pads during Friday's session.
"It's frustrating," Matthews said of the injury on Monday. "There’s not much you can do. It sucks. It’s part of the game. I’m going to work as hard as I can to get back as soon as possible and feeling back to myself."
Matthews, who earlier this month became just the third player in NHL history to record seven straight multi-point games to start a season, had been held off the scoresheet in three consecutive outings heading into the Winnipeg game.
He has 10 goals and 16 points in 11 games this season.
The Maple Leafs have lost their past two games without Matthews in the lineup, being outscored 5-2.
Matthews missed 20 games during three separate injury hiatuses last season, including a 10-game stretch towards the end of the schedule with a separated right shoulder.