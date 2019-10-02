Leafs name Tavares captain on opening night The wait is finally over: John Tavares has been named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team revealed the 25th captain in franchise history during an on-ice ceremony Wednesday ahead of their regular-season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – The wait is finally over: John Tavares has been named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team revealed the 25th captain in franchise history during an on-ice ceremony Wednesday ahead of their 2019-20 regular-season opener against the Ottawa Senators. Tavares was the last player to be introduced and emerged with the ‘C’ to thunderous applause.

Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were designated alternate captains in the same pre-game festivities.

Tavares, 29, is the first player to wear Toronto’s ‘C’ since Dion Phaneuf held the role before being traded to Ottawa in February 2016. Previous captains have included franchise icons George Armstrong, Dave Keon, Doug Gilmour and Mats Sundin.

Toronto purposely took its time deciding on Phaneuf’s predecessor, wanting the right player to emerge on his own rather than thrusting the responsibility upon someone.

“We went through a process that’s been going on for a long time,” said Leafs head coach Mike Babcock on Wednesday morning. “We’ve been watching this guy. We didn’t name a captain for a long time because we didn’t think it was obvious. And don’t get me wrong, we talked a ton about this. We talked to our players about this. We talked to our staff about it. We talked to our management team about it. In the end, we made the right decision for the Leafs and we’re excited about this opportunity.”

Tavares previously served as captain of the New York Islanders from 2013-18, right up until he departed for Toronto as a free agent in July 2018. The Mississauga, Ont., native, signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with the Leafs that summer, and was an alternate captain for the team during his first season.

Leafs president Brendan Shanahan initially shared in a September interview with the Toronto Sun that the club was going to name a captain this season, and Babcock said throughout training camp the decision would come down “sooner rather than later” in order to “end the speculation.”

Given his previous experience in the role, Tavares naturally emerged as a front-runner for Toronto’s post, a possibility that never seemed to overwhelm him.

“If I had that opportunity, I wouldn’t look at it [as more pressure],” Tavares said last month. “You just don’t take something like that for granted. There’s only so many [captains] in the league and certainly for a franchise here like the Maple Leafs, with [its] history and tradition [is special]. I don’t want to look at things differently just because you’re given a responsibility.”