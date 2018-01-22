The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Morgan Rielly on injured reserve and recalled rearguard Rinat Valiev from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Monday.

Rielly, 23, injured in the second period of the Leafs' overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday when fell awkwardly to the ice after being tangled up with Jakub Voracek. He returned for the third in a limited capacity. Rielly did not play in Saturday's win over the Ottawa Senators.

Head coach Mike Babcock said the Vancouver native was day to day with the undisclosed upper-body injury earlier on Monday.

In his stead comes Valiev, 22, who played 10 games for the Leafs during the 2015-16 season.

A third-round selection of the Leafs in the the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the native of Nizhnekamsk, Russia has a goal and seven assists in 29 games for the Marlies this season.

The Leafs host the Colorado Avalanche at the Air Canada Centre on Monday night.