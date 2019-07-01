Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are moving on from Nazem Kadri, trading the centre to Colorado along with defenceman Calle Rosen and a third-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot and a sixth-round draft pick in 2020. The Avalanche will also retain 50 per cent of Barrie’s salary ($5.5 million).

Dealing Kadri out of town gives Toronto an immediate upgrade on defence with the addition of Barrie, while also getting a serviceable third-line centre back in Kerfoot (who is an unsigned restricted free agent). Barrie will be an unrestricted free agent after this coming season.

McKenzie: Kadri trade comes down to roster balance, not playoff indiscretions The Maple Leafs sent Nazem Kadri and pieces to the Avalanche in exchange for defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Alex Kerfoot and although he was perceived to have set the team back in the playoffs with his undisciplined suspensions, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie explains why that was not the primary reason for the trade.

Prior to parting ways with Kadri, the Leafs went about upgrading their centre depth earlier on Monday, adding Jason Spezza and Nick Shore in free agency to give themselves even more options down the middle.

Drafted by Toronto in the first round, seventh overall, in 2009, Kadri’s 10 seasons in the Leafs’ organization made him the team’s longest-tenured player. The London, Ont., native is one season removed from back-to-back 30-goal campaigns from 2016-18, the best numbers of his career, but when John Tavares came on board with the Leafs ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Kadri’s role shifted, and he produced 44 points (16 goals, 28 assists) in 73 games last year.

In total, Kadri exits his Leafs career with 357 points (161 goals, 196 assists) in 561 games.

While Kadri eventually evolved into a top-six player for Toronto, he’s long dealt with behavioural issues on the ice. Since 2013, he’s been suspended five times by the NHL during the regular season and once by the Leafs for showing up late to the practice facility and missing a meeting. But it wasn’t until recently that Kadri’s inability to stay out of trouble started costing the Leafs when it mattered most.

The 28-year-old was suspended three games during Toronto’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against Boston in 2018, for hitting a defenceless Tommy Wingels. And then last April, Kadri was suspended for five games in the Leafs’ first-round series against the Bruins for cross-checking Jake DeBrusk.

Toronto lost both of those series in Game 7, and after their most recent ouster two months ago, Kadri said “of course I regret” cross-checking DeBrusk as he did and pledged to address the bigger battles within himself.

“There are a few things I can do that I already have in mind, more on the personal side, so I’d rather not share those,” he said at the time. “There’s obviously a time and place for when I feel the need to do something like that to be able to step back and relax and kind of assess for the long run. Usually I don’t think about consequences ahead of time. That’s something I’m becoming much more aware of as this happens.”

Kadri may not always be a model citizen on the ice, but balancing their roster was the Leafs' primary motivation in sending him out west. Given Kadri's age and ability, he was an attractive trade chip for the Leafs to use, only if the right situation presented itself. And the chance to add Barrie to its blueline was too good for Toronto to turn down.

The right-shot defenceman produced 59 points (14 points, 45 assists) in 78 games last season, seventh-most among all NHL blueliners, and could easily slot directly onto the Leafs’ top-pairing with Morgan Rielly.

Kerfoot could also be a contributor for Toronto in a bottom-six slot. He’s registered 85 points (34 goals, 51 assists) in 157 NHL games to date.

Also heading to Colorado with Kadri is defenceman Rosen, the 25-year-old that Toronto lured from the Swedish Elite League in 2017. Rosen has yet to pan out at the NHL level, spending the majority of his first two seasons in North America with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, and appearing in just eight NHL contests (one goal, one assist).