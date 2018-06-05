Three-time champion and four-time MVP LeBron James will feature on the cover of NBA 2K19’s 20th Anniversary Edition.

The video game's cover shows a head shot of James surrounded by words and phrases he personally chose: “Strive for Greatness,” “Driven,” “Equality,” “Man in the Arena,” and more.

James is currently in the middle of his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance, where he and the Cleveland Cavaliers are down 2-0 to the Golden State Warriors after two games at Oracle Arena.

Notably, the cover does not show James in a Cavaliers uniform, or the uniform of any other team. James is poised to be a highly sought free agent at the end of this season. NBA 2k issued new covers of NBA 2k18, which pictured then-Cleveland star Kyrie Irving in a Cavaliers jersey, after Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” LeBron said, via the official press release. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

This is the second time James has appeared on the cover of NBA 2K, and the first since NBA 2k14, when James was a member of the Miami Heat. The game will be available September 7, 2018, the Anniversary Edition for $99.99.