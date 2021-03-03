LeBron James will not play Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers announced they are resting him against the Sacramento Kings, ESPN's Dave McMenamin tweets.

LeBron James will not play Wednesday in the second night of the Lakers’ back-to-back in Sacramento for rest, according to a team spokesperson. It will be James’ first missed game of the season after playing in the first 36. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 3, 2021

The game is the second half of a back-to-back for L.A. and will be their last game before the All-Star Break.

It will be the first game the 36-year-old James has missed all season.

The Akron, Ohio, native scored 38 points while playing nearly 38 minutes in a 114-104 loss to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. He is averaging 25.8 points per game on 50.9 per cent shooting from the field to go along with 7.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 36 games this season.

This is James' third season in Los Angeles after signing there as a free agent in the summer of 2018.