When you've been to 10 NBA Finals like LeBron James has, you learn a thing or two about keeping your composure.

So when the Los Angeles Lakers were upset by the Miami Heat in Game 3 to get Jimmy Butler and Co. back in the series, James told reporters Monday he isn't taking it too hard.

"Throughout the postseason, I stay even-keel," James said via ESPN. "As I've grown in this game and I've grown over the years, I kind of stay even-keel, understanding that there's always another opportunity to get better."

With a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series Sunday night, James finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists but also had eight turnovers. The Heat were without starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo and were propelled to a 115-104 win after getting a 40-point triple-double from Jimmy Butler.

"Obviously, no one wants to ever lose. You hate that feeling, especially when you know you didn't play your best, and I definitely wasn't at my best [Sunday] night from an individual standpoint. So I take that responsibility, and I take that with a lot of passion and understanding of how I can be much better in the following game," James said.

The Lakers have been a great bounce back team all playoffs, going 3-0 following losses.

A big key to bouncing back in Game 4 Tuesday night will be the play of Anthony Davis, who has averaged 33 points on 63 per cent shooting following losses in the playoff bubble according to ESPN.

Davis told reporters he's adopted James' trick of going dark on social media and staying off his phone in order to stay locked in during the playoffs.

"The good thing for me [is] I'm not a big social media guy, so I have it, but I don't really be on it," he said. "I'm very disciplined to not, especially after nights like [Sunday] night. A lot of people get caught up in the news and the social media and what everybody is saying. But I don't really care about it too much."