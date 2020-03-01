NEW ORLEANS — LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis' absence and Zion Williamson's highest-scoring game to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night.

Williamson finished with 35 points, but his largely productive and highlight-filled night was marred somewhat by six turnovers.

Kyle Kuzma scored 20, including a 3-pointer that put the Lakers up 113-109 with 3:40 to go. The Lakers gradually pulled away after that, aided by James' 3 with 2:27 left.

Davis, who spent the first seven of his eight seasons with New Orleans, sat out with a sore right knee, one night after playing in the Lakers' 105-88 loss at Memphis. His injury did not appear too serious; he was on the bench in street clothes and routinely reacted to the action on the court by springing out of his seat and standing on the sideline.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 and JaVale McGee asserted himself inside with six blocked shots and eight points, including his layup in the final minute that made it 120-112.

Lonzo Ball had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for New Orleans, and Derrick Favours added 12 points and 14 rebounds. But the Pelicans were done in by poor 3-point shooting, going 7 of 33.

The opening half was a competitive, crowd-pleasing affair in which James scored 19 and Williamson 17.

Moments after Williamson had cut to the hoop for a one-handed stuff, James pulled up from 35 feet for a 3 that tied it at 61.

Caldwell-Pope's driving finger roll gave Los Angeles a 63-61 edge at halftime, and the Lakers widened their lead with a strong start to the third quarter.

Danny Green hit a 3, Kuzma added a layup, McGee tipped in Kuzma's missed floater and Kuzma hit two free throws to make it 74-66.

New Orleans began to close the gap again when Williamson spun free from Kuzma for a back-door dunk of Jrue Holiday's alley-oop pass.

Williamson added free throws and a driving layup before Favours' dunk and Ball's 3 pulled the Pelicans back into a tie at 77. The game remained close the rest of the period, which ended with New Orleans holding a 95-93 lead after Caldwell-Pope's free throws.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Green, Avery Bradley and Markieff Morris each scored 10 points. ... Swept the season series 4-0. ... Also played without guard Alex Caruso (right hamsring).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram scored 15 points, Holiday added 11 and Nicolo Melli 10. ... Announced reserve guard JJ Redick would miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain — an injury that occurred during New Orleans' victory over Cleveland on Friday night. ... Recalled rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

