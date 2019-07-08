It seems LeBron James will have a new position to play to go along with a new jersey number next season.

Yahoo!'s Chris Haynes reports that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to move the four-time MVP to point guard as part of an overhaul of its roster that includes the acquisitions of Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green and the departure of Lonzo Ball.

While James is obviously not built like the average point guard at 6'8, having played point-forward for most of his career, the Lakers and coach Frank Vogel don't believe the transition will be a difficult one for the 34-year-old Akron, OH native.

Limited to just 55 games last season due to a lingering groin injury, James averaged 27.4 points on .510 shooting, 8.3 assists and 8.5 boards over 35.2 minutes a game in his first year with the Lakers.

Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and veteran Rajon Rondo, who started 29 games at the position last season, are the other recognized point guards on the roster.