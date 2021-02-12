Leicester City's push for another Premier League title and a return to the Champions League will have to go on without a key defender.

England U-21 James Justin incurred an ACL tear during the Foxes' FA Cup win over Brighton midweek and will miss the remainder of the season, the club confirmed on Friday.

The injury occurred in the second half of the 1-0 win that set up a quarterfinals home date with Manchester United.

"The scan hasn't shown up so well; it's a massive blow for us," manager Brendan Rodgers said in his press availability ahead of Saturday's key match with champions Liverpool. "He's been incredible for us, played in so many positions and been a minimum eight out of 10 in all of them. He's tough mentally and physically, that's what makes him the boy he is. It will make him stronger. He was upset yesterday because he's been so robust, he's played nearly every game."

The 22-year-old Justin, who signed from Luton Town in 2019 and emerged as a fixture in Rodgers' squad midway through last season, has made 31 appearances across all competitions for Leicester this season.

Leicester currently sits third in the table, seven points behind leaders Manchester City and three up on Saturday's opponents, Liverpool.