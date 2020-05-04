The coach behind the only perfect season in National Football League history is gone.

Longtime Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula has died at the age of 90, the club announced on Monday.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Shula's 328 coaching victories are the most in NFL history.

Shula led the 1972 Dolphins to a perfect 14-0 regular season and a Super Bowl VII victory over Washington. Shula and the Dolphins followed up their immaculate season with a second championship a year later, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.

A native of Grand River, OH, Shula had a seven-year pro career as a defensive back in the 1950s with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington. He joined the coaching ranks in 1960 as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

After three seasons with the Lions, Shula became the head coach of the Colts. In seven seasons with the Colts, Shula posted a 71-23-4 mark, reaching the NFL Championship Game in 1964 and then taking the team to Super Bowl III in 1968, ultimately falling to the New York Jets.

Shula took the Dolphins job in 1970 and would spend the next 26 seasons there until his retirement, compiling a 257-133-2 record, winning a pair of Super Bowls, five AFC titles and 12 AFC East titles.

Shula was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

More to come.