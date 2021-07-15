Ryan Bertrand is on the move.

The veteran left-back has joined Leicester City on a two-year deal on a free transfer from Southampton.

"Joining Leicester really complemented my inner ambitions and what I still want to achieve," the 31-year-old Bertrand said in a statement. "I'm really happy. Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since [manager] Brendan Rodgers has come in. It's fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I'm going to give my all to try to do the fans proud."

Bertrand previously played under Rodgers at the Chelsea academy

A native of London, Bertrand spent the past seven seasons at Southampton. He made 29 league appearances in 2020-2021.

While officially on the Chelsea roster for six seasons, Bertrand only made 57 appearances across all competitions with loan spells at Bournemouth, Reading and Aston Villa among other stops.

As a member of the Blues, Bertrand won the FA Cup and Champions League in 2012 and the Europa League the following season.

Internationally, Bertrand has been capped 19 times by England, but has not appeared for his country since 2017.