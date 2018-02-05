Leivo: I want to stay, but I 'need to play'

Josh Leivo is growing tired of watching games from the press box.

The Toronto Maple Leafs winger has appeared in just 12 games this season and none in 2018. He has one goal and three points with a plus-1 rating.

Leivo spoke Monday, following the comments of his agent, Ian Pulver, on the weekend that Leivo needs more playing time.

“I just want to play hockey,” Leivo said. “I do want to play for the Maple Leafs, that's why I signed for another year. But, at the same point, I just want to play.

"I still want to be here. I just got to get in the lineup. Twenty games in two years, it's not enough ... I just need to play."

The 24-year-old, who signed a one-year, $925,000 extension with the Maple Leafs in November, has 10 goals and 21 points in 53 games since debuting with the Leafs during the 2013-14 season. He appeared in a career-high 13 games last season.

Leafs’ head coach Mike Babcock said Saturday night he was unaware of whether or not Leivo had asked for a trade from the team.

“He hasn't gotten a lot of opportunity, but I'd talk to [general manager] Lou [Lamoriello] if I knew about that,” Babcock said. “I know nothing.”

Leivo echoed the comments that Pulver made to the Toronto Star on Sunday.

“Josh is a player who would stand in front of a train for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Pulver said. “Josh was drafted by the Leafs and he wants to be a long-time Leaf. He would love to be in the lineup ‪Monday night and every night thereafter.

“Having said that, he hasn’t been in the lineup for a long time and hasn’t played much in the past two seasons. He has reached a point in his career where he simply needs to play regularly.”

Pulver added Lamoriello "has had open lines of communication with Josh on this issue. Not unexpectedly, the Maple Leafs in general, and Lou in particular, have been nothing but first class.”