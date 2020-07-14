Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon and Artemi Panarin have been voted by the NHLPA as the three finalists for the 2020 Ted Lindsay Award.

The award is presented annually “to the most outstanding player in the NHL,” as voted by fellow members of the NHLPA.

2020 Ted Lindsay Award finalists are Leon Draisaitl (EDM), Nathan MacKinnon (COL) and Artemi Panarin (NYR), as voted by their #NHLPA peers. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 14, 2020

Draisaitl won his first Art Ross Trophy this season for leading the league with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists), which he accomplished in 71 games with the Edmonton Oilers.

MacKinnon finished fifth in the NHL points race, leading the Colorado Avalanche with 35 goals and 93 points in 69 games. He was also named a finalist for the award in 2018.

Panarin, in his first season with the New York Rangers, posted 32 goals and 95 points in 69 games. He had 20 more points than the team's next leading scorer, Mika Zibanejad.

This year marks the first time since 2016 that Oilers captain Connor McDavid has not been named a finalist for the award. McDavid, won the award in both 2017 and 2018, before finishing behind winner Nikita Kucherov in voting last year. McDavid finished second in the league in points this season, posting 34 goals and 97 points in 64 games.

The winner will be announced during the conference finals of this year's playoffs.

