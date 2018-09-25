Kawhi Leonard spoke publicly Monday for the first time since his trade to the Toronto Raptors at media day. On Tuesday, it was back to basketball.

Leonard returned to five-on-five action for the first time since January and was encouraged with how things went.

“It felt great. You know, I was just talking to the guys and telling them that I haven’t played five-on-five since January, that last game I played. But it felt amazing just to play, to run up and down and compete,” Leonard said.

“It was a great practice. I enjoyed it. We’re coming back to get some shots up and we’re ready for round two.”

Leonard played in just nine games last season with the San Antonio Spurs because of a right quad injury.

After saying next to nothing in public for months following the trade, Leonard has said all the right things this week since joining the team. During Monday’s media day, he expressed excitement at playing in the Raptors’ organization and, despite not providing any indication of his plans beyond the coming season, he assured fans he isn’t in Toronto for a “breeze by” season.

Leonard said that while it was nice to get to know his new teammates on the court, there’s a lot of work to do before opening night to get in sync.

“We’re building a new team this year,” he said. “It always takes time to create that chemistry and knowing where guys are going to be and letting them know where my spots are and that stuff takes time. It takes practice and gameplay.”

In addition to Leonard, Danny Green, Greg Monroe and Eric Moreland are also in their first year with the club.

“Every day is important. Just getting time with everyone, just getting acclimated to the team, but it’s not just going to take one day. It’s going to be a process,” Leonard said.

One part of that process he’s enjoyed is getting to know Nick Nurse. Leonard admitted he didn’t know much about Nurse at the time of the trade, but has been encouraged by his time with the Raps’ new head coach.

“He’s open-minded and ready to adjust on the fly. Just a brilliant mind, loves the game of basketball. I’ve got to talk to him more, it’s just my first practice but we’re going to develop a good relationship.”

Leonard was also asked about youngsters Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, who seemed to catch the eye of the two-time defensive player of the year.

“They bring a lot of energy to the team,” Leonard said. “They play multiple positions and they’re also skilled on the offensive end and are adding stuff to their game and it’s going to make us deeper on our bench and just make us a dangerous team.”

Toronto will open the preseason Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.