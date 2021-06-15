Fernandez advances to second round at WTA Tour event

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is heading to the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat China's Wang Yafan in the first round of the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event on Tuesday.

The 66th-ranked Fernandez won 76.1 per cent of points when she got her first serve in, well above her opponent's rate (57.5 per cent).

It was Fernandez's first match of the grass-court season. She lost in the second round of the French Open.

Meanwhile, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany on Tuesday,

It was the second win in as many matches for the 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime against the 17th-ranked Hurkacz.

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a run to the final at another grass-court event in Germany last week.

The Canadian will face Swiss star Roger Federer in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event. It will be their first career meeting.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was slated to play his opener at the Cinch Championships in London later Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.