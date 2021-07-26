1h ago
Fernandez eliminated in second round at Olympics
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez saw her Olympic run come to an end in the second round when she was defeated in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.
TSN.ca Staff
Krejcikova, 11th player in the world, won the 2021 French Open in both singles and doubles.
With Fernandez and Félix Auger-Aliassime both eliminated, Canada's only hope for a medal in tennis remains the mixed doubles, made up of Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski.