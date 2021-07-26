Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez saw her Olympic run come to an end in the second round when she was defeated in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4 by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Krejcikova, 11th player in the world, won the 2021 French Open in both singles and doubles.

With Fernandez and Félix Auger-Aliassime both eliminated, Canada's only hope for a medal in tennis remains the mixed doubles, made up of Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski.